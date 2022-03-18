Yaroslav's Wise Guy

Programming note: On Sunday Mark will have a brand new audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio in the UK at 5.30pm GMT - please note that, because of the time change, that's 1.30pm Eastern/10.30am Pacific in the Americas. You can listen from anywhere on the planet right here.

~If you missed today's edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for just shy of ninety minutes of Mark's answers to questions from Steyn Club members across the globe, mostly on his thoughts after a week of Mark Steyn Shows from Ukraine. As he says, it is a more bare-bones show than usual because he is on the road. However, he does manage to play another of his favourite Ukrainian songs, as heard in a coffee shop in Berehove on Tuesday.

The picture above shows Senator Lindsey Graham receiving the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise. Prince Yaroslav must be turning in his grave.

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away and enjoy it, if that's the word.