The Great Unmasking

Yes, Ontario is finally and officially unmasked. Since I have been kvetching about this for two years I thought I should give you a brief update of what I have seen so far. On Monday, day one of the unmasking, I stopped into a local Tim Hortons for a coffee on my way to work. I and a trio of construction workers on their coffee break were the only ones unmasked. All the serving staff were masked. I think that is pretty disgusting actually. There is a real class element to all of this mask kabuki and I am sick of seeing service industry humans forced into masking while clients are unmasked.

Anyway, that was my first experience with the official unmasking. It was nice to see all the kooky "MASK REQUIRED" signs off of the windows, too. One of my kids reported to me that on the first day of unmasking, about 90% of the kids were barefaced and the teachers were a 50-50 split. At our local Jewish community centre this week, 100% of people I saw were unmasked, including the security guards and lifeguards. Yay!

I also took a walk this week to the Eaton Centre (a huge mall in downtown Toronto) and it felt wonderful not to have a mask on while indoors at a mall. I'd say it was about 50-50 there as well, but all retail employees and security guards were masked. I am so happy to see faces. I am so happy for kids. None of this should have ever, ever happened and I am so glad that at least part of this bloody Covid nightmare is over.

The battle in Canada isn't over. Unvaccinated Canadians are still prisoners in their own country and cannot get on a plane, train or bus to travel – or simply to leave. I believe we are the only democratic country in the world in this situation. These creepy, terrible regulations, of course, affect me quite personally. Some of my thoughts on the imprisonment/scapegoating of the unvaccinated by our belligerent, nasty, vengeful Librano goon Prime Minister can be found here in a short article that I wrote at the Brownstone Institute. An update of the Brian Peckford/Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms lawsuit can be found here. I think they will win this one. Some are predicting that Trudeau will reverse this before it has to go to court, which would also not surprise me.

Unfortunately, September is still a long time away and until then, about six million Canadian citizens are still being held hostage by Justin Trudeau, the petty tyrant.

On a related note, I'll direct your attention to a truly terrifying assessment that slooooowly explains the dangers of the current convergence of leftist totalitarianism with big tech. I would urge you to read the whole creepy thing.

North America:

Women explaining the cult of trans and the dangers to girls and women in front of the White House. More here. Of course it is falling on deaf ears but at least they are trying (finally).

"Dark money seems to be everywhere -- and it is."

As per Jesse Kelly: America is not a serious country.

Who among us hasn't?

This just in!

The great Daniel Greenfield on stopping the Russian invasion of America.

Canada is doomed. This deal ensures Dear Leader is in power till 2025. Doomed. This guy also has Trudeau's number.

Imagine the levels of corruption of the Covid bank machine.

Meet your lawyer.

Israel and Jews:

"Israel and the Arabs – a new strategic reality."

Nothing to see here.

Russia/Ukraine:

Good guys and bad guys? It's complicated.

Middle East:

The Saudis cannot wait to get rid of Biden. That's basically the gist of this Hebrew clip. A lot of the Arab world is not exactly thrilled with this administration.

China:

Nothing to see here.

Barbarians:

Ha ha, we lied! More here.

Formerly Great Britain:

Heartbreaking.

Europe:

Nothing to see here.

Down Under:

Imagine what else they were lying about.

Ukraine/Russia:

This is not really the greatest take. Can't we be honest about this? Ukraine has a really terrible record vis a vis Jews. That Zelensky is Jewish doesn't change that.

Why the left is split over Ukraine.

Lefty Kooks,Trans, New World Order, Build Back Better, Etc...

"How many more women will be sacrificed to trans ideology?" LOTS.

Mark mentioned the perils of automobile companies and governments having the power to stop your car, trace all your movements by car and even prevent you from driving on the Clubland Q&A last week. It's pretty creepy stuff. This is creepy also and it's the world we are heading into at warp speed: "MasterCard and the United Nations have joined forces to produce a credit card that measures your carbon footprint.. once you reach your limit you can no longer purchase."

"We refuse to bow to Twitter's censorship of a joke."

Human Grace:

"I'm meeting strangers for sandwiches to beat loneliness."

This is magnificent.

"Oh my gosh, he's shaking."

Rest in Peace GIF guy. Jodspeed.

