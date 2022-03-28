Hunter and the Hunted

Programming note: On Tuesday Mark will be back with his old EIB comrade Bo Snerdley (aka James Golden) on New York's radio powerhouse 77 WABC live at 4pm Eastern. That's immediately after The Mark Steyn Show live on GB News, at 8pm GMT/3pm North American Eastern.

On Monday's Steyn Show Mark looked at the contrasting treatment of two scions of ruling houses - HRH Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Hunter Biden, Prince of Crackheads. In the Caribbean, Prince William is being tormented by his grandmother's ingrate ministers as the root cause of slavery. In Washington, Hunter Biden was the principal lobbyist for Ukrainian biolabs - and no one finds that in the least bit curious.

The Queen's former press secretary, Dickie Arbiter, disagreed with Steyn's concern for the tumbling of Her Majesty's Caribbean thrones, and Conor McLaughlin gave his take on Chinese destabililisation of her Pacific realms. In between, Phelim McAleer, director of the forthcoming feature film about Hunter, discussed the media's lack of interest even in so basic a question as whether the Biden family's "business interests" will lead to World War Three.

All that, plus your comments and questions in real time. Click below to view the full show:

