Picnic Time

Programming note: On Sunday Mark will have a brand new audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio in the UK at 5.30pm British Summer Time - that's 12.30pm Eastern/9.30am Pacific in the Americas. You can listen from anywhere on the planet right here. Immediately after that, he'll be launching a brand new Tale for Our Time. ~If you missed yesterday's edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet, that's because somehow it turned into a technical fiasco almost on the scale of GB News Master Control. So we did it a day later, and here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for just shy of ninety minutes of Mark's answers to questions from Steyn Club members across the globe, starting with Vermont's dying Town Meetings and the Commonwealth's fainthearted princes and moving on to China, "Don't Say Gay", music copyrights and sundry other topics. There's also a brand new edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show - and a tip of the hat to a great composer. You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away and enjoy it, if that's the word.

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list