Culture of Death

Meanwhile, welcome along to the fifty-ninth in our series Tales for Our Time - and our first venture into the work of Anthony Trollope, although we're a long way from Barsetshire. As I explain in my introduction, The Fixed Period isn't Trollope the contemporary social observer but Trollope the speculative dystopian futurologist. Set on a Pacific island somewhere near New Zealand in 1980, this is a tale of a well-ordered society reaching a particular conclusion about what to do with its more elderly and useless citizens.

The book was a flop when first published in 1882, and it remains an oddity in Trollope's oeuvre. But these last two very strange years have brought it bobbing up to the surface in my mind time and again. Kate Smyth mentions it every so often in our comments, too. In the age of Covid and climate fanaticism, we have big under-reported news stories about the vulnerable elderly slaughtered en masse in so-called "care homes", and small over-reported news stories about the appalling over-sixties having the biggest carbon footprints. You don't have to be that paranoid to think that when Davos Man enthuses over "The Great Reset" he's thinking about a world with a greatly reduced population.

And so we come to Britannula, a former Crown Colony whose political class, as its president explains in our first episode, has been thinking outside the box and come up with its own "Great Reset" - "the Fixed Period":

It consists altogether of the abolition of the miseries, weakness, and fainéant imbecility of old age, by the prearranged ceasing to live of those who would otherwise become old. Need I explain to the inhabitants of England, for whom I chiefly write, how extreme are those sufferings, and how great the costliness of that old age which is unable in any degree to supply its own wants? Such old age should not, we Britannulists maintain, be allowed to be. This should be prevented, in the interests both of the young and of those who do become old when obliged to linger on after their "period" of work is over.

~We're still getting mail about March's Tale - A Journey through the Bucovina with Sacheverell Sitwell. Steven Sicotte, a Louisiana Steyn Clubber, writes:

The images were so well expressed I could smell the dust and feel the grit in my teeth. The Jewish problem was palpable. How many of those poor souls were shipped to the death camps? And Sholom Secunda's voice was so powerful, beautiful and haunting. Thanks for another well done reading Mark!

Thank you, Steven, and to every other correspondent. I don't think you can really understand Ukraine and its surrounding states from Moldova to Poland without some such guide as Sir Sacheverell.

We have all kinds of tales in our archives, from the leisurely comedy of Jerome K Jerome's Three Men in a Boat to P G Wodehouse with a social conscience in Psmith, Journalist - oh, and some fusty notions of honor and duty in a certain other fellow's The Prisoner of Windsor. Tales for Our Time in all its variety is both highly relevant and a welcome detox from the madness of the hour: over four years' worth of my audio adaptations of classic fiction starting with Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's cracking tale of an early conflict between jihadists and westerners in The Tragedy of the Korosko.

