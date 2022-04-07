Reading, Writing and Gender

Greetings one and all and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links.

Things here in southern Ontario have been ever so slowly returning to a reasonable facsimile of "normal", but there are definitely a lot of mask zealots and TV and Twitter doctor hypochondriacs still trying to force those damned Made in China Schmattas back on our beautiful human faces, so there is still what to resist and resist we will. Ontario Premier Doug Ford, clearly worried about the chances of re-election in June, is going around the province doling out taxpayers' money like a drunken, morbidly obese sailor in a whorehouse singing a karaoke version of Rod Stewart's "If You Think I'm Sexy" or Queen's "Body Language" or some other such all-time-favourite-sexy-jingle-with-a-tingle.

But I digress! They don't pay me the moderately big bucks around here to whine exclusively about the madness of Ontario. I am at the service of the Great Prophet Mark Steyn, PBUH (Pocket squares Be Upon Him, ameeeeeeeeen, ameeeeeeen) and must keep an eye on the quirky stories percolating through the news cycle, looking for patterns and presenting my very own assessments and generally obnoxious and bombastic insights. And I can do this each week, right here, because I have this In-House Jewish Mother Safe Space. So thank you once again, Mark!

*waves to Mark from my bully-proof windows*

*sings along*

*everyone likes me and thinks that I'm great in my SteynOnline safe spaaaaaaaaaace*

I hate bullies!

I don't have much else to report to you.

The Jews – my people – are getting ready for Passover, cleaning and getting ready for the week-long festival and its accompanying constipation issues. (Ed. note: matzah is to the human digestive system precisely the same as the brick and mortar goop was for the Hebrew slaves that built the Pyramids. "Let My People Go" is for real and not for joking, people.) It's Lent now, and I cannot even imagine what I would give up for Lent if I were Catholic.

If you think of something that you think would be appropriate for me to give up for Lent IF I were Catholic, do drop me a note in the comments. The best answer, and by best I mean the worst, will win a set of Ginsu Knives! (Those who know, know..) Easter is coming up soon and it's Ramadan now as well (earlier this year, no?) so there's lots of Abrahamic vibes going around and I'll pray for good, peaceful holidays for all.

Have a good week and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

MUST READ from VDH: "The Nihilism of the Left". Probably the most accurate and depressing summary of what's going on in America today.

"Fear is underrated."

A great find from the irreplaceable, late Rush Limbaugh via Jack Posobiec. This seems to be exactly what we are witnessing now.

"The tragic folly of lockdown."

A personal experience of lockdowns and being ghosted, a healthcare provider's story.

Evil, corrupt scum.

"This is just the tip of the iceberg." More here.

I'm in the wrong line of work.

~

Israel and Jews:

Honouring a hero.

"Culinary queens put Negev hospitality on the map." Yum.

Has anyone heard of this? Another French Jewish man has been murdered by an antisemitic mob and it's nowhere to be found on the news.

Five things I learned about being a woman from visiting the Mikvah.

The Fonz is an Israeli virgin!

~

Big Tech:

"How big tech is strangling your freedom."

~

Chinese Communist Barbarians:

Utter savages.

This is for your health of course.

Barbarians.

"Control your soul's desire for freedom. Do not open the window or sing." Definitely one of the saddest and infuriating things I saw all week.

~

Grooming, Predatory Kook Left and Trans:

"Gender ideology indoctrination is gay conversion therapy."

"So many Democrats are cryptopedos or at the very least pedophile adjacent. Florida's parental rights bill proves it"

"Triple down on what the communists hate. Wade into it!" This is a great bit from Jesse Kelly.

"Things I'm Afraid to Write About".

Is having the meat and two veg a sufficiently good reason? Asking for a friend.

Could you please, you know, teach kids reading, writing and arithmetic? Groomer perverts.

~

Human Grace:

"There's always room for more."

It's never too late.

And I think to myself, "what a wonderful world".

