The Kigali Solution

Programming note: Tomorrow, Good Friday, Mark will be presenting another Clubland Q&A taking questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet. That's at 5pm North American Eastern, which is 10pm British Summer Time. This weekend we will also have a brand new Sunday Poem - because, as Steyn always says, video poetry is where the big bucks are.

On the Maundy Thursday edition of The Mark Steyn Show we started with Boris Johnson's ingenious wheeze to solve the problems of illegal migrants washing up on England's southern shore. Henceforth, they will now be flown to Rwanda for "processing". If the process establishes that their claim to refugee status is sound, they will then be given permanent residency ...in Rwanda.

Which, for American viewers, is geographically analogous to the chaps crossing the Rio Grande discovering they're now eligible for resettlement in North Korea.

Maggie Mutesi joined Mark from Kigali to look at it from the Rwandan perspective.

Next up was Ann McElhinney, no stranger to the Steyn Show, with a blistering take on media dishonesty over a serial killer beheading gay men in Sligo. Jonathon Riley looked at Sweden and Finland's sudden desire to join Nato, and we rounded out the hour with Eva Vlaardingerbroek on God and globalism.

