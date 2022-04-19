Female Crime Spree Alert!

Tuesday's Mark Steyn Show started with a brand new feature: The "Her Penis" Media Watch - with Laura Perrins on hand to discuss.

Next up was John McGuirk on the beheadings of gay men in Sligo - and the totally dishonest media coverage thereof, with a nod to Ireland's future from the incendiary streets of Swedish cities.

Natalie Winters followed with America's liberation from masked airline flights, and a look at the damage they may have already done. And we rounded out the hour with Patrick O'Flynn on the UK government's plan to ship illegal migrants to Rwanda.

All that plus your comments and questions. Click below to view the full show:

As mentioned the other week, Mark is now the subject of a complaint to UK regulators. So make the most of The Mark Steyn Show while you can!

