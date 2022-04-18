As Cruel as Caesar

Welcome to our regularly scheduled audio Ovaltine twenty minutes before you lower your lamp: it's Episode Sixteen of our vernal diversion by Anthony Trollope, The Fixed Period.

Thank you for your kind words about this and other SteynOnline features. Easter morn's latest video poem attracted a lot of comment, mainly because of its pertinence to our Covid world. Gareth Wigmore, a UK member of The Mark Steyn Club, says:

My favourite part of the Club - without the introduction and context these poems would forever be unknown to me and they are always very good.

Thank you, Gareth. I'm glad they're no longer unknown.

In the midst even of Easter rebirth, there is state-mandated death, at least in the Pacific on the Republic of Britannula. In tonight's episode of The Fixed Period President Neverbend is on the eve of triumph:

The moment had now come in which I might succeed. The first man was ready to go to the stake, and I had felt all along that the great difficulty would be in obtaining the willing assent of the first martyr. It might well be that these accusations of cruelty were a part of the suffering without which my great reform could not be carried to success. Though I should live to be accounted as cruel as Cæsar, what would that be if I too could reduce my Gaul to civilisation?

We are all Gaul and there a lot of would-be Caesars. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club you can hear Part Sixteen of our serialization of The Fixed Period simply by clicking here and logging-in. All previous episodes can be found here.

~Membership in The Mark Steyn Club is not for everyone, but, if you've a pal who enjoys classic fiction, we'd love to welcome him or her to our ranks via the birthday present that lasts all year even in global semi-lockdown: A gift membership in the Steyn Club, which brings with it access to our full archive of Tales for Our Time - Nineteen Eighty-Four, The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, The Time Machine, The Thirty-Nine Steps and some four dozen more.

For more on Steyn Club gift membership, see here. And if you're thinking of joining yourself, aside from Tales for Our Time, it does come with a few other benefits:

~Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing on over forty books, CDs and other items in the Steyn store;

~The opportunity to engage in live Q&A sessions with yours truly, such as Good Friday's;

~Transcript and audio versions of our video content, such as Mark's Mailbox and The Mark Steyn Show;

~Comment Club privileges;

~Our weekend series of video poetry and other specials;

~Advance booking for my live appearances around the world, assuming it's ever again legal to make any;

~Customized email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;

~and the opportunity to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the world.

To become a member of The Mark Steyn Club, please click here - and do join me tomorrow for Part Seventeen of The Fixed Period.