Image

Mark Steyn

Here Today, Gone...

The Mark Steyn Show

https://www.steynonline.com/12365/here-today-gone

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

On Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show Mark returned to one of his favorite subjects - demography - and a riveting new book on the topic: Tomorrow's People: The Future of Humanity in Ten Numbers by Paul Morland. The book is very calm and even, but the numbers are arresting and merit your attention.

Before that, as you'll see, the show was the usual Wednesday GBN crew fiasco. As many viewers have noticed, it's always Wednesday. But GBN management haven't noticed, or at least not to the point of wanting to fix it. So, from the inaudibility of the show's opening to their inability to connect to Peter Hitchens, it's pathetic and unprofessional. Happily, Alexandra Marshall was on hand to pinch-hit by way of China's moves in the Pacific.

All that plus a couple of comments and questions along the way.

(Our apologies to Mr Hitchens, who shouldn't have had to put up with the bleepwits at GBN "Master Control".)

Click below to watch:

Steyn will return in a few hours with Episode Eighteen of his latest Tale for Our Time: Anthony Trollope's one and only venture into dystopian fiction, The Fixed Period.

Mark might be back for Thursday's Steyn Show live at 8pm BST/3pm North American Eastern - he's having a think about it. But he's certainly going to be back for the replay of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 9pm BST/4pm Eastern. You can listen to that from anywhere on the planet by clicking the button in the top right-hand corner here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to weigh in below. If you're wondering what the Steyn Club's all about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image


ON THE AIR

THE MARK STEYN SHOW
GB News TV & radio
Weeknights 8pm UK
(3pm North American Eastern)

THE MARK STEYN SHOW REPLAY
GB News TV & Radio
Weeknights 2am UK
(9pm North American Eastern)

SNERDLEY & STEYN
77 WABC Radio New York
Tuesday 9pm UK (4pm Eastern)

STEYN'S SONG OF THE WEEK
Serenade Radio
Sunday 5.30pm UK (12.30pm Eastern)
Monday 5.30am UK (12.30am Eastern)
Thursday 9pm UK (4pm Eastern)

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Last Words
  2. Priestly Politics
  3. The Kigali Solution
  4. Female Crime Spree Alert!
  5. The Whole Earth Is Our Hospital...

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.