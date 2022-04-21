Doxxing the Meme Makers

Greetings and welcome to the Passover edition of Laura's Links for 2022.

Now that the cleaning and shopping phase of the holiday has "passed over" and we are more in the cooking and eating too much every day phase, I have had more time to plump up the family and this week's batch of links. I'm happy to report that we (the Jewish people) and we (the Cohens) have all been experiencing various degrees of movement from servitude to freedom, from being locked up ("lockdown") to the Promised Land, both metaphorically and literally.

I was talking to my Mom about how good freedom and normalcy feel, but how angry I still am about everything that was stolen from us over the past two years – about the deaths that were hastened by the "health" policies enacted by our feckless "leaders", about the wanton cruelty inflicted by terrible people with a perversely inversely proportional amount power compared to their humanity. I told her that while I have no doubt that there will be divine retribution for these evil humans, that I would like to see them punished in this lifetime. There has to be a price paid for the failures, the depression, the suicides and the despair. She wisely advised me to first focus on trying to heal ourselves, our own minds and bodies, our families. It's right and proper to be angry, and to exact a price. But first we need to reclaim our physical and mental health so that we can take care of the loved ones who need us right now. Good advice, Mom!

There are good signs from other corners of the universe that most of the madness has ended (for now). I almost wept with joy reading about the Florida judge who single-handedly struck down the American federal aviation mask mandate. Courage! Finally a show of courage! My understanding is also that as of midnight tonight, there will no longer be a federal requirement in America that visiting Canadians be vaccinated. (Update: The American government has decided to get no freedom go unquashed and has indefinitely extended the border restriction). This means that the six million unvaccinated Canadians currently being held prisoner by Prime Minister Petulant Temper Tantrum will be able to escape Canada via America. Perhaps it will be the Canadian airline, hotel and tourism industries that collectively and proverbially slap these punitive Liberal imbeciles into rescinding the travel mandates for unvaccinated Canadians. One can hope.

We saw another sign of courage over the past few days when the execrable Taylor Lorenz doxxed the formerly anonymous woman behind the wildly amazing Libs of TikTok Twitter account. More about the story here. It turns out that the woman behind the account is an Orthodox Jew and she is not backing down. Courage! Wonderful courage. It's amazing that Lorenz took such pains to point out that it was a JEW running the Libs of TiKTok account, and right during Passover. How sweet. Anyway, Chaya Raichik, you brave, ballsy Jewish lady, I salute you! I love Libs of TikTok even more now!

OK folks. Getting to be past my bedtime. The last two days of Passover are festival days with Shabbat so I have a lot to do once again. Have a good week, and I'll see you in the comments.

North America:

OMG HAHAHAHAHAHAHA

Big Pharma is not your friend.

Critical race theory in action.

Leave Democrat run cities while you can.

A Catholic finds blessings in the Passover seder.

Scumbag mafioso family.

Such a smart virus, it understands emotions.

"What right does the government have to judge Rebel News?"

"Why is this child masked."

America: GEEZER-tocracy.

Don't make me like you Kamala.

As per Jesse Kelly: America is not a serious country.

Crimes against humanity.

Israel and Jews:

This story is going to disappear. This too.

The Jews who didn't leave Egypt.

"Some underreported information about Ra'ad Hazem, the Palestinian terrorist who opened fire at a bar in Tel Aviv on April 7 and murdered three people."

This is so cool.

The Israeli war that made Leonard Cohen.

The Jewish commandment of Bikur Cholim, visiting the sick.

France is unsafe for Jews.

Europe:

Burning books is bad, and stupid. Period.

"Houellebecq's Omelet" by Theodore Dalrymple.

Formerly Great Britain:

"Life under lockdown." A retrospective from way back in April 2020.

The great Douglas Murray on Western achievements erased by history."

Kook Left:

They are after your children.

These people are terrifying lunatics and they will never stop. More here.

"That's our job."

Lunatic.

Human Grace:

The magic of "I love you".

"Best goal I ever did see."

Presume competence. This is so disturbing.

"What is a miracle?"

So beautiful.

OMG Corey Booker do not make me like you!! ARGH.

