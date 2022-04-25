Shots and Stats

Programming note: On Tuesday Mark will be back with his old EIB comrade Bo Snerdley (aka James Golden) on New York's radio powerhouse 77 WABC live at 4pm Eastern. That's immediately after The Mark Steyn Show live on GB News, at 8pm BST/3pm North American Eastern.

Monday's Steyn Show started with a civilised debate on the efficacy of the third Covid shot between Steyn and statistician Jamie Jenkins - which will be difficult to conduct from hereon in because of the UK Health Security Agency's mysterious decision to cease issuing the numbers.

Next up was Eva Vlaardingerbroek from the Netherlands with her take on Elon Musk's Twitter purchase, the tightening rules on free speech, and the dawn of the age of "digital identity".

We rounded out the hour with Anne-Élisabeth Moutet's dissection of the French presidential election and where the Gallic right is headed.

