Make the Internet Fun Again

Passover has come and gone and I am still kind of binging on bread and bread products. I hope the novelty will wear off in the next few days but I am just CARBING OUT PEOPLE. It was funny, Mr. C said that I was probably going to call the kosher bakery around the corner from us to find out what time it was opening the morning after Passover and I said "umm excuse me, I do not need to call, I know they open at 6:00 AM". DUH. I mean after almost thirty years together the guy thinks it's amateur hour?!?! Hell hath no fury like a post-Passover woman of a certain age getting her zucchini and/or carrot muffin (and yes I know that muffins are cake. Sometimes I like cake for breakfast so sue me.)

Immediately following Passover, the Jewish people begin counting the "Omer". This is a period of national mourning that lasts for 49 days and culminates in the Shavuot (Book of Ruth/cheesecake) holiday. During the Omer, we don't listen to music and that is something that is really, really hard for me. GAH! A life without music, even temporarily, is kind of like going back to black and white when you've had colour TV. As the great Joni Mitchell sang:

"Don't it always seem to go That you don't know what you've got till it's gone"

I'll be glad when the music is back in a few weeks, but I'll just be humming and singing to myself in the meantime.

As you probably already know, there was an amazing development on the free speech front. I know a lot of you don't like Twitter, but it is the digital town square of our age and believe me, it's gotten way more fun in the precious few hours that Elon Musk has been in charge than I can ever remember. I'm seeing so much stuff from people who were banned from Twitter, and so many interesting characters are back on. The banned are back! (I personally would like to see Dr. Naomi Wolf, Michael P. Senger and Trump back in particular.) Tucker Carlson was pretty excited about this development for a very good reason. I paraphrase, but basically he said that all it takes is breaking (crushing LOL) one of the left's Big Social monopolies for everything else to start to crumble. I hope he's right.

And for real and not for joking, this past week on Twitter kind of reminded me of the good old days of the Internet, when things were fun, funny and free wheeling. And of course, although I loooooove the Internet, I'm still glad that the Internet started just as I was finishing university, meaning that none of the truly stupid things I said or did back then are on the Interwebbzzzz forever. Yay children of the 70's!!

North America:

Finally, something not stupid happens in Canada. This is also good.

Another political prisoner in Canada.

Is it just me or was she separated at birth from this highlighly decorated, well-hung female officer with a nice rack and a penis?

"In the digital gulag." (Long but good, and the situation may be changing now that Elon Musk has purchased Twitter.)

What if population replacement was the plan? This is very The Camp of the Saints, isn't it?

Yes, she did nail it.

How safe is the dollar?

"The New Class Chasm in the Culture War", by Batya Ungar-Sargon. So good.

Welcome to John Tory's multicultural Toronto.

The mask mandate (in America) is dead. Here's why it won't be back.

What did they think would happen? Or were they just not thinking?

Jewish mom and lawyer in Los Angeles does the work that journalists are supposed to do. Read Sarah Beth Burwick's expose of a Covid doctor grifter. It has gone viral. Well done, Sarah Beth!

~

Jews and Israel:

"Hollywood is using Orthodox Jews as a cudgel to bash all people of faith." Agreed.

Oh, nothing to see here.

"The Surrendered Wife". Never heard of this before. What an interesting article!

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Safe and effective.

~

Kook Left:

"Academic, activist and author Grace Lavery transitioned in 2018. She speaks to @Emmabarnett about her memoir "Please Miss – A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Penis". Lunatics.

The comparison is apt.

Whatever they accuse you of, they are doing.

"Portland Public Schools is committed to supplying menstrual products in all boys bathrooms by the 22-23 school year, per the Menstrual Dignity Act, signed into law by Governor Kate Brown in 2021."

NO. They are not. Creepy Joe saying the quiet part out loud again.

~

Human Grace:

"It was a good time to serve one's country,"

An atheist re-thinking faith in the wake of Covid.

"7 weeks ago I took a overdoses to try end all my pain.." Read the whole thing and the comments.

"When I was young, my father took me to meet his friend."

G-d bless the healers, printers of ears.

Even a broken clock is right twice a day, etc.

