Hydra-Headed Prejudices and a Body of Cousins

Welcome to the final instalment of our latest Tale for Our Time - The Fixed Period by Anthony Trollope. In tonight's concluding episode, en route to England to preach his "fixed period", ex-President Neverbend has a sudden worry that in a class-bound society people will want exceptions made for the Sovereign and elderly Royal dukes. Maybe he should be heading to America instead...

I did feel that a new difficulty would arise from the extreme veneration paid to certain characters. In England how would it be with the Royal Family? Would it be necessary to exempt them down to the extremest cousins; and if so, how large a body of cousins would be generated! I feared that the Fixed Period could only be good for a republic in which there were no classes violently distinguished from their inferior brethren. If so, it might be well that I should go to the United States, and there begin to teach my doctrine. No other republic would be strong enough to stand against those hydra-headed prejudices with which the ignorance of the world at large is fortified..

After all, if all men are created equal, how hard can it be to persuade them they should all be equally dead?

