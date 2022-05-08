The Dance of Time

Programming note: Today's audio episode of Steyn's Song of the Week airs on Serenade Radio at 5.30pm British Summer Time, which is 12.30pm North American Eastern or 9.30am for a West Coast Sunday brunch listen. Wherever you are on the planet, simply click the button at top right here.

We're celebrating the fifth birthday of The Mark Steyn Club this weekend, and we thank especially those First Weekend Founding Members from May of 2017 who've decided to re-up for a sixth year. We aired a special birthday edition of Clubland Q&A on Friday and a special Mark Steyn Show on Saturday, both looking back to some relevant aspects of our first months. Robert Bresca, a First Fortnight Founding Member from Australia, writes:

'I refuse to join any club that would have me as a member.' This club is the exception to that time honoured rule. Happy anniversary Mark! Proud to be a member!

Thank you, Robert. We're honoured you're sticking with us.

We're making a few changes to our schedule on this fifth anniversary, and the first is to one of our more recent attractions. The Hundred Years Ago Show began in the first few weeks of lockdown as an occasional feature on the audio edition of The Mark Steyn Show. It proved so popular that we introduced a monthly anthology edition. We're now making it a full stand-alone show every Sunday at around this time. We hope you'll make a date.

May 1922 begins with an execution in Estonia, civil war in Peking, a budget at Westminster, and lynchings in Texas. Plus: baseball and ballet, radio and royalty, and the sounds of the era from Tin Pan Alley pacifists to Burmese imperialists. Click above to listen.

