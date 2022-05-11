Making a Desert Out of Paradise

On Tuesday Steyn checked in with his old EIB comrade Mister Snerdley - James Golden - on Bo Snerdley's Rush Hour at New York's legendary radio powerhouse 77 WABC. Topics for discussion included the leftist intimidation of judges and the death of landscaping in California. Click above (or here) to listen in full.

If you prefer Mark on telly, don't forget the Wednesday Steyn Show live on GB News at 8pm British Summer Time/3pm North American Eastern. We hope you'll dial him up if you are in the general vicinity of the receiving apparatus.

~We're marking the fifth birthday of The Mark Steyn Club, and we hope our First Week Founding Members from May 2017 will want to re-up for a sixth year, and the launch of our second half-decade. John Marovich, a Florida Steyn Clubber, writes:

Congratulations! You have so enriched my life. Thank you. And thank you to all the First Day members out there, that gave just the boost a fledgling organization needs.

Thank you, John. We love all our First Day members, but we treasure all those who stumble across us two, three, five years later. Click below for some special anniversary observances:

