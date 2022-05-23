Image

Mark Steyn

Release the Monkeypox!

https://www.steynonline.com/12480/release-the-monkeypox

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

Programming note: On Tuesday Mark will be back with his old EIB comrade Bo Snerdley (aka James Golden) on New York's radio powerhouse 77 WABC live at 4pm Eastern. That's immediately after The Mark Steyn Show live on GB News, at 8pm BST/3pm North American Eastern.

Monday's Steyn Show started where we left off on Thursday - with the monkeypox, and the first national quarantine (Belgium) just in time for Klaus Schwab's Spectre board meeting in his hollowed-out Swiss Alp. Afterwards, Alexandra Marshall joined Mark to discuss the Australian election.

Next up was Jasmine Birtles on the weird disruptions to every aspect of the food supply, followed by Andrew Lawton on the ground in Davos.

We rounded out the hour with Sue Cook and her thoughts on the terrible wrongs done to vaccine victims.

All that, plus your comments and questions in real time. Click below to watch:

ImageWe're marking the fifth birthday of The Mark Steyn Club, and we thank those First Fortnight Founding Members from May 2017 who've enthusiastically re-upped for a sixth year. We hope our First Month Founding Members will want to do the same in the days ahead. If you're wondering what that Steyn Club's all about, well, you can get a flavor from the anniversary editions of our Clubland Q&A and Mark Steyn Show.

Among the benefits of membership are Comment Club privileges, so please have at it below. You can find more details about our Club here - and we also have a great gift membership.

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image


ON THE AIR

THE MARK STEYN SHOW
GB News TV & radio
Weeknights 8pm UK
(3pm North American Eastern)

THE MARK STEYN SHOW REPLAY
GB News TV & Radio
Weeknights 2am UK
(9pm North American Eastern)

SNERDLEY & STEYN
77 WABC Radio New York
Tuesday 9pm UK (4pm Eastern)

STEYN'S SONG OF THE WEEK
Serenade Radio
Sunday 5.30pm UK (12.30pm Eastern)
Monday 5.30am UK (12.30am Eastern)
Thursday 9pm UK (4pm Eastern)

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. A Nation Once Again
  2. The Controlled Demolition of Everything
  3. Facebook and Revolution
  4. In Service of Truth
  5. Selective Grief

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.