Release the Monkeypox!

Monday's Steyn Show started where we left off on Thursday - with the monkeypox, and the first national quarantine (Belgium) just in time for Klaus Schwab's Spectre board meeting in his hollowed-out Swiss Alp. Afterwards, Alexandra Marshall joined Mark to discuss the Australian election.

Next up was Jasmine Birtles on the weird disruptions to every aspect of the food supply, followed by Andrew Lawton on the ground in Davos.

We rounded out the hour with Sue Cook and her thoughts on the terrible wrongs done to vaccine victims.

