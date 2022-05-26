It's All About Control...

Programming note: On Friday Mark will be hosting another edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet. The show starts at 5pm North American Eastern/9pm GMT/10pm British Summer Time.

On the Thursday edition of The Mark Steyn Show we bade farewell to the World Economic Forum and its deranged megalomaniacs. Then Toby Young joined Mark to discuss the "Conservative" government's disgraceful Online Harms Bill.

Next up was the English village about to be overwhelmed by young male "asylum seekers". Kevin Hollinrake, the local MP, mulled the political and judicial posssibilities, and Yasmine Mohammed pondered what awaited the young women of the neighbourhood.

We rounded out the hour with Leilani Dowding and a sharp insight, via the Texas school massacre, into social media's priorities.

All that plus your comments live as it happens. Click below to view the full hour:

~We're marking the fifth birthday of The Mark Steyn Club, and we hope our First Month Founding Members from May 2017 will want to re-up for a sixth year, and the launch of our second half-decade. Click below for some special anniversary observances:

CLUBLAND Q&A FIFTH BIRTHDAY EDITION

Revisiting some pertinent questions and answers from 2017

~

THE MARK STEYN SHOW FIFTH BIRTHDAY SPECIAL

with Tal Bachman, Greg Ham, Douglas Murray and Lindsay Shepherd

~

THE HUNDRED YEARS AGO SHOW

The third of our stand-alone weekly editions

~If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our shows from the last six months and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here. Make the most of them while you can because, as Mark mentioned on air tonight, he's now under investigation from Ofcom. And apparently you're not meant to disclose publicly that you're under investigation from Ofcom...

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, we thank you for sticking with us in our first half-decade. Feel free to weigh in below, as we love to read your comments. If you're wondering what the Steyn Club's all about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.