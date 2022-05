Durham Report Update Watch Update!

On Tuesday Steyn checked in with his old EIB comrade Mister Snerdley - James Golden - on Bo Snerdley's Rush Hour at New York's legendary radio powerhouse 77 WABC. The principal topic up for discussion was special counsel John Durham striking out in federal court, and the death of equality before the law in America's dirty stinking rotten corrupt "justice" system. Click above (or here) to listen in full.

