Hi everyone and welcome back to another edition of Laura's Links. As I get ready to send off this column to Steyn HQ I'm enjoying a few relaxing moments of sitting with my disabled son on the couch. There's a nice cool breeze coming off the porch, it's clean, cool, fresh air that blew into the area after last night's rain. He is listening to one of his truly weird kid song videos on the computer for the millionth or so time, and I'm watching the sun go down in between typing with his head on my shoulder. I'm trying to wind down because it was a really heavy duty day, so it's a good time to remind myself to count – and recount – my blessings and focus on what's really important.

I'm reluctant to get dragged back down into the political arena right now, because that's what I deal with all week in preparing the Links. It's truly hard to stomach what a terribly depressing week it was politically here in Canada, with our Botox Dictator (!!) doubling down on keeping vaccine mandates in Canada in place until "at least" the end of June, possession of cocaine and other hard drugs being legalized in British Columbia, and a gun grab. Everyone wants the silver lining, but not to be a downer, but there's no silver lining here right now. As I often have to remind people, including myself, sometimes there just isn't one and time spent searching for one is better spent elsewhere on more meaningful things.

We get one life, and everyone's life is full of challenges, and as I said to someone earlier this week in conversation, nobody has x-ray vision. We really can't know what's going on with anyone else unless we ask them and listen. And when we do, we never know what we'll find out.

My late maternal grandmother used to tell us a story. My Bubbie said it with a very heavy Yiddish accent, though. She said that if everyone took their "tzuris" (troubles) and put them into "pecklach" (little packages) and put them in a room on the floor in a circle, and then everyone had a chance to look around, open the pecklach and see if they wanted someone else's tzuris, they would always come back to their own pecklach and their own tzuris. Faith is believing that exact thing. It means believing that nothing in your pecklach – no struggle you are going through – is without meaning. It's believing that you can handle it, and trusting and knowing that G-d is with you and that He will never abandon you even when you cannot understand why "it" is happening to you. Even when you don't get the answer that you want to your prayers, He has a plan. It means putting one foot in front of the other, day in and day out.

Now it's time to put this day to bed. Tomorrow's another day.

Take care, "enjoy" the Links, and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

Now they tell us: "Vaccines against the coronavirus may impair the body's ability to produce a key type of antibody, thus potentially limiting the immune system's defenses against mutated strains of the virus, a new study suggests."

"A culture that celebrates dismembering children in the womb can't understand why it is afflicted with mass shootings."

As per Mark Steyn: don't believe the "blizzard of lies."

"The United States is sick."

"Duty – the greatest thing we've lost."

Go touch grass, Daily Beast. Seriously.

"Dear friends, sorry to announce a genocide..."

This is what happens when you let China manufacture everything.

How did THIS get published at the CBC?

Fauci, Harvard and the CCP: "Harvard Medical School had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication."

Safe and effective.

~

Israel and Jews:

VDH on The Six Day War

Businessmen? OK sure. Interesting.

Real peace will be when Syrians do this for Jews.

Florida, under Governor DeSantis, has replaced and surpassed New York as the safest place for Jews in America.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

"The social contract has been broken."

If the plan was to purposely make people sick and cull the herd, what would they have been doing differently?

"I did a good thing..." When I read stories like this-and there are many-I think a lot about sperm donation and its inherent risks. Sadly, it's another topic that we are not supposed to discuss. Lots of Shut Up surrounds this topic.

~

Europe:

REALLY YA THINK!?!

European demography is destiny. Duh.

Now they tell us: "A new study conducted by researchers from a number of Italian universities strongly suggests that wearing face masks (either surgical or respirator-type) for extended periods of time exposes wearers to dangerous levels of carbon dioxide (CO2)."

Nothing to see here.

Italy returns to normalcy.

~

Africa:

Why?

~

Kook Left:

They are after your children. I repeat: they are after your children.

In other news: they are after your children. I repeat: They are after your children.

The unmitigated gall of these people. Absolutely repulsive.

~

Today in Satan:

Woe unto us.

~

Human Grace:

"It's not the end of the world at all," he said. "It's more the start of one."

