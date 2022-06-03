Deep Staters' Revenge

Programming note: On Sunday, Mark will present the new stand-alone edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show at 11am North American Eastern/8am Pacific. Shortly thereafter, he'll host the radio version of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 5.30pm British Summer Time/12.30pm Eastern. You can listen from almost anywhere on earth by clicking in the top right-hand corner here.
If you missed today's edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. A wide range of topics today, starting with the arrest of Peter Navarro for "contempt of Congress" and ending with Quebec's pseudo-separatist movement. Plus a musical respite you may not have heard before.
You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away...
