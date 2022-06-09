Racist and Woke

Hello everyone and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links.

Basically me and my house are still grappling daily with the scorched earth remnants of our lives after the carnage of two years of Canadian "public health" policies. There are too many facets of my and my family's lives that have been affected by the misery of the Covid-19 years to list here. There are too many things these evil policies wrought upon me – personally, economically, psychologically and emotionally, but you can track that pretty easily via this column. However, this phrase sums it up quite perfectly: "It was a quick slide from righteousness to cruelty."

The last bits of Ontario's mask mandate are set to be lifted this Saturday, but unfortunately, the provincial government is granting hospitals the ability to set their own masking policies (or not). As a result, I fear masks will be a permanent fixture in hospitals and medical settings here in Ontario. This is not a small thing. As I've said on many occasions, I love being right but this is something I'd be delighted to be wrong about.

And despite "Conservative" politicians finally finding their jelly-bean sized gonads now (men and women of course, because can't they both have gonads now, and also you are not gonna see any cis-gendered discrimination insults about gonads coming from me, I am an equal opportunity insulter) after safely losing the federal election (what they always wanted anyway) and talking about travel mandates in Parliament, despite airport associations begging, despite national news media in Canada finally recognizing the "national crisis" and airline executives begging the Trudeau administration to drop the mandates, despite international shaming about how terrible Canada's biggest airport is, ("the worst place on earth"), when even Toronto's idiot mayor says enough is enough, they keep the tyrannical mandates in place – still punishing the filthy, dirty, stupid, fly-over, deplorable, uppity unvaccinated citizens who dared disobey them.

I don't know how we are going to get out of this mess. Well, actually, I kind of do: courage. Yes, courage. Doing the right thing, showing how it's done. And living in truth, of course. Also by not being a repulsive, ugly, shameless hater, bragging about ruining people's lives because they see things differently than you (by the way that video is not a parody, it's for real) and yes, she's from Canada BECAUSE OF COURSE SHE IS.

OK friends, enemies and frenemies, it's late and well past bedtime for your In-House Jewish Mother after a full day and week. Take care and I'll see you in the comments.

North America:

"The Covid Cult Did Deep Damage to Our Kids"

And what happens on July 1? Sigh.

Biden is no friend of Israel. Ya, no kidding.

Canada sucks.

Understanding elites.

The media hates Christians.

Dr. Naomi Wolf is rethinking the second amendment.

When I run "you should not be afraid" through my Delusional Lefty Dystopia to English translator machine I get "you should be afraid, very afraid".

"The Covid Cult did lasting damage to our kids." Indeed. Read the whole thing.

"Here's why we won."

OH REALLY?

OH REALLY? YOU DON'T SAY?

The great Rex Murphy: "Leave it to Trudeau to find a way to make air travel worse than it already was."

Tucker Carlson on America as a Third World country. He references this excellent article in his monologue.

Misc:

On Elvis Costello "Almost Blue". Music is everything.

"I'm tired of our culture obsessing about making losers feel better." Endorsed.

Israel and Jews (and Gaza):

Oh ya, NOTHING TO SEE HERE. You know, they just hate Zionists, not all Jews or anything like that.

JUST LIKE AUSCHWITZ

Nothing to see here either.

Europe:

This is fine.

Iran:

Courage. This is what courage looks like.

The Formerly Great Britain:

OK this is whack. London Mayor Sadiq Khan accuses LONDON POLICE of overt and systemic sexism, racism and homophobia.

Britain really likes snuffing out sick children's lives. For their own good and to save the NHS I guess.

Evil, Barbaric, Murderous China:

Of course this is terrifying. And this is what the elites wish upon you with their evil Covid Zero fantasies. These are the powers they wish to have to Great Reset you into your grave.

Why China's population is shrinking.

Kook and Predatory Child Grooming Left:

"Man confronts teacher for putting his grandson in a dress." She is lucky he just "confronted" her. I cannot imagine what would have happened with Mr. C if someone had pulled that kinda crap on one of ours.

Former Canadian politician and Liberal hot shot thinks compulsory voting is swell.

Never forget: the elites hate you, and want to destroy you and everything you love and hold dear.

Nothing to see here! Oh except the "It's Not Gonna Lick Itself" neon sign.

"Norwegian Feminist Faces Three Years In Prison For Saying Biological Men Can't Be Lesbians"

Human Grace:

A letter from a GI to his bride.

"Cowboys are awesome." Also, HUBBA HUBBA!

"I died for 18 minutes, but my kids brought me back to life."

Courage. This is what courage looks like.

"I never told anyone..."

Rest in Peace

"Why we can show off our wealth, but not our reputation". You can buy stuff, but not a good reputation.

"Be that random stranger you can tell anything to."

