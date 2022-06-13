Image

Mark Steyn

Islamic Movie Night!

The Mark Steyn Show

https://www.steynonline.com/12548/islamic-movie-night

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

Programming note: On Tuesday Mark will be back with his old EIB comrade Bo Snerdley (aka James Golden) on New York's radio powerhouse 77 WABC live at 4pm Eastern. That's immediately after The Mark Steyn Show live on GB News, at 8pm BST/3pm North American Eastern.

Monday's Steyn Show started with some thoughts on GB News' first birthday. Afterwards, Mark mused on John O'Sullivan's recent observation - that street activism is only tolerated if it operates in support of the establishment. Yasmine Mohammed joined Steyn to discuss the sudden surge in Islamic film criticism.

While Justin Trudeau nurses his twelfth bout of the Covid, Mr and Mrs Justin Bieber have been more mysteriously afflicted. Eva Vlaardingerbroek pondered what's really going on. And we rounded out the show with Brendan O'Neill on the elites' contempt for democracy.

All that, plus your comments and questions in real time. Click below to watch:

If you're wondering what happened to John Bowe, we had a few problems with the line. He'll be in studio for Tuesday's show.

Among the benefits of membership in The Mark Steyn Club are Comment Club privileges, so please have at it below. You can find more details about our Club here - and we also have a great gift membership.

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image


ON THE AIR

THE MARK STEYN SHOW
GB News TV & radio
Weeknights 8pm UK
(3pm North American Eastern)

THE MARK STEYN SHOW REPLAY
GB News TV & Radio
Weeknights 2am UK
(9pm North American Eastern)

SNERDLEY & STEYN
77 WABC Radio New York
Tuesday 9pm UK (4pm Eastern)

STEYN'S SONG OF THE WEEK
Serenade Radio
Sunday 5.30pm UK (12.30pm Eastern)
Monday 5.30am UK (12.30am Eastern)
Thursday 9pm UK (4pm Eastern)

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Incompetence as a Front
  2. The Bafflement of Doctors
  3. Racist and Woke
  4. Queen Beats Shinners!
  5. The Sincerest Form of Flattery: Ace High and the Spaghetti Western

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.