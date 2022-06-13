Islamic Movie Night!

Programming note: On Tuesday Mark will be back with his old EIB comrade Bo Snerdley (aka James Golden) on New York's radio powerhouse 77 WABC live at 4pm Eastern. That's immediately after The Mark Steyn Show live on GB News, at 8pm BST/3pm North American Eastern.

Monday's Steyn Show started with some thoughts on GB News' first birthday. Afterwards, Mark mused on John O'Sullivan's recent observation - that street activism is only tolerated if it operates in support of the establishment. Yasmine Mohammed joined Steyn to discuss the sudden surge in Islamic film criticism.

While Justin Trudeau nurses his twelfth bout of the Covid, Mr and Mrs Justin Bieber have been more mysteriously afflicted. Eva Vlaardingerbroek pondered what's really going on. And we rounded out the show with Brendan O'Neill on the elites' contempt for democracy.

All that, plus your comments and questions in real time. Click below to watch:

If you're wondering what happened to John Bowe, we had a few problems with the line. He'll be in studio for Tuesday's show.

Among the benefits of membership in The Mark Steyn Club are Comment Club privileges, so please have at it below. You can find more details about our Club here - and we also have a great gift membership.