Lessons from a Won War

On Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show we started with breaking news - that Scotland would be holding another referendum on whether to secede from the UK. Jamie Blackett joined Mark to discuss Scots nationalism - after which Baroness Hoey returned to the show to consider related matters from across the Irish Sea.

Next up was actor John Bowe (from Coronation Street, The Living Daylights, Prime Suspect) to talk about the new charity he's launching for those injured and bereaved by the Covid vaccines.

We rounded out the hour with John O'Sullivan on the fortieth anniversary of the Falklands War, and the lessons the west failed to learn.

