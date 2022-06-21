The Shame of a Nation

On Monday's Steyn Show, our friend Vikki Spit revealed that she is the first person in the UK to receive compensation for the damage done to her late Zion by AstraZeneca - the first formal acknowledgment by the Government that the Covid vaccines kill people. That is such a decisive breaking of the dam that the London papers and even the BBC were obliged to cover the story. We congratulate Vikki on her doggedness in pursuit of justice and the truth.

Tuesday's Steyn Show began with another neglected story: the Pakistani Muslim gangs of serial child-rapists and the police and politicians and social workers who enable them. Laura Perrins joined Mark to discuss.

Next up were Anne-Élisabeth Moutet on a lively night in the French elections and Natalie Winters on the unraveling Covid lies. We rounded out the hour with Debra Soh on the trans fever and the governments anxious to accommodate it.

