Mark Steyn

The Shame of a Nation

On Monday's Steyn Show, our friend Vikki Spit revealed that she is the first person in the UK to receive compensation for the damage done to her late Zion by AstraZeneca - the first formal acknowledgment by the Government that the Covid vaccines kill people. That is such a decisive breaking of the dam that the London papers and even the BBC were obliged to cover the story. We congratulate Vikki on her doggedness in pursuit of justice and the truth.

Tuesday's Steyn Show began with another neglected story: the Pakistani Muslim gangs of serial child-rapists and the police and politicians and social workers who enable them. Laura Perrins joined Mark to discuss.

Next up were Anne-Élisabeth Moutet on a lively night in the French elections and Natalie Winters on the unraveling Covid lies. We rounded out the hour with Debra Soh on the trans fever and the governments anxious to accommodate it.

All that plus your comments and questions live as it happens. Click below to view the full show:

Wednesday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show airs live on GB News at 8pm BST/3pm North American Eastern - with a replay at 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific. GB News is also broadcasting on radio in the UK: You can listen to the Steyn Show from anywhere on the planet right here.

If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our shows from the last six months and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to have at it in the comments. If you're wondering what that Steyn Club's all about, well, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

