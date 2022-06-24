Image

Mark Steyn

A Post-Roe America

Clubland Q&A - Action Replay



Programming note: If you enjoy Mark in non-visual formats, this weekend he'll be joining the great Joe Piscopo on his Sundays with Sinatra show, live on 77 WABC in New York from 6pm to 8pm Eastern - Steyn checks in after seven, but the hour beforehand will be well worth your time.

If you missed today's edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. The subject preponderant was the US Supreme Court's decision earlier today to overturn Roe vs Wade, but Mark's questioners broadened it out to include not just abortion and life more generally, but the strange lack of the latter in so many societies.

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away. But we do thank Steyn Clubbers for, as usual, so many excellent questions, and we thank Kate Smyth for an interesting choice of musical interlude.

