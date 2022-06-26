The Heart of a Poet

Welcome to a brand new entry to our Mark Steyn Club anthology of video poetry: In today's Sunday Poem, we mark the bicentennial of the death of one of the greatest of all romantic poets and then read a poem he wrote that prefigures it.

As I recount in my introduction, Percy Bysshe Shelley died two hundred years ago sailing up the Italian coast from Livorno back home to Lerici:

The storm clouds were gathering, they were warned against making the voyage that day, they had no need to make it that day, but Shelley insisted on sailing. Edward Williams had been in the navy and thought he was as good a reader of the sea and the skies as anybody. When the Don Juan had been built to the poet's specifications, it was described as quote 'very crank in a breeze' and dispatched to Shelley with two experienced seamen and a plucky young sailor lad from Cornwall, all of whom were expected to be part of the crew. But the poet sent back the two old sea dogs and kept only the Cornish boat boy...

Thank you for all your kind comments about this feature. Tony Allwright, a First Fortnight Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club, writes of last month's poem:

Loved it! Your best poem yet, with a wonderful intro to boot. Well done, Mark.

Thank you, Tony. Like many Club members, Susan Havey from Michigan especially appreciated the very meta ending:

OMG What a great laugh I got from your shout out to 'Susan'. Much welcomed. Thank you.

You're welcome, Susan.

