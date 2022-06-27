Sundays with Sinatra, Mondays with Macron

Just ahead of a brand new week of The Mark Steyn Show on GB News, why not stay in weekend mode for an hour or two? Mark appears every Tuesday with James Golden on Bo Snerdley's Rush Hour at New York's radio powerhouse 77 WABC, but come the weekend ABC reverts to the glory days of Big Apple music radio with the likes of Deana Martin, Tony Orlando and Cousin Brucie. So last night Steyn was delighted to be invited to join Joe Piscopo for a few moments of musicology and memories on Sundays with Sinatra. Mark turns up about 7.20pm, but the first hour of Joe and his stacks of wax is well worth your time. Click below to listen - and postpone just for a while the cares of another week's afflictions (if the show doesn't display in your browser, you can find it here):

~If you're one of that brave band that enjoys Steyn in visual formats, another week of The Mark Steyn Show begins tonight on GB News. We air at 8pm British Summer Time, which is 3pm North American Eastern for any US and Canadian viewers minded to tune in. (You might find the replay more convenient: 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific.) Once Big Ben strikes eight, you can shoot Mark your comments on the show at [email protected] or via Twitter, and he'll respond live on air.

The point of GB News is to expand the public discourse by covering the stories that are too "problematic" for mainstream media, rather than just lame-o photo-ops of Macron and Trudeau at the G7 summit. Steyn will be addressing those "problematic" stories throughout the show, but we'll also have a glimmer of good news for you, just to reassure you that shining light on these things can get results.

You can watch from anywhere on the planet on the GB News home page - or you can click the livestream here (you may have to refresh the page):

~Steyn's appearance with Joe Piscopo capped a very busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with a post-Roe edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet, with musical interlude to match. On Saturday Mark revisited ancient thoughts on abortion and a dying west's more general antipathy to life, and for his weekend movie date Rick McGinnis picked the diminutive songwriter Paul Williams in Phantom of the Paradise. On Sunday Steyn offered our weekly sense of perspective in The Hundred Years Ago Show plus for the looming Dominion Day a quintessentially Canadian song. Our marquee presentation was a brand new Sunday Poem (because, as Mark always says, video poetry is where the big bucks are) marking the bicentennial of the death of Shelley.

If you were too busy renting a Handmaid's Tale outfit for your anti-Kavanaugh agitations, we hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.

See you on the telly tonight - and then back here for your comments on the show.