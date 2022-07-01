Live Around the Planet: Dominion Day 2022

To all my compatriots at home and abroad, a happy 155th birthday! At noon on this day in 1867, the British North America Act came into effect and the Provinces of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Canada - that's Upper Canada (Ontario) and Lower Canada (Quebec) - were united into the new Dominion of Canada under a constitutional document that has since been applied, all but unaltered, to newborn nations in almost every corner of the globe.

Fortunately for the easily triggered, all of that is unmentionable in the Deranged Dominion of 2022. It's a tribute to the genius of Jacinda Trudeau that he has managed to all but entirely kill the national holiday and render in nothing flat "Canada Day" far more offensive than Dominion Day ever was. Steyn Clubber Nicola Timmerman reports that Winnipeg has decided to rename Canada Day "New Day". Which in its desperate banality is near perfect.

New Day is just the same-old same-old for yours truly. So I'll be spending it conducting another edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet. The fun begins at 5pm North American Eastern time/10pm British Summer Time. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings.

On today's show I'm happy to take questions on any of the topics we've mulled on either side of the Atlantic in recent days - such as the Totalitarian Mammy Singer's payment of $50 to induce Indians and Inuit to get the Covid jab. But we'll also make time for some of the other topics floating around. Thank you to all who've dialed me up this last week. As Kathy Gyngell writes:

Where Would We Be Without Mark Steyn?

I don't know the answer to that, but I'm pleased to have paid a small role in getting compensation for some of the vaccine victims featured on the show - and in forcing the UK government to concede that their jabs kill and injure people.

