What Was It All For?

Tuesday's Mark Steyn Show began with breaking news of the resignation of two senior Cabinet ministers from the British Government. Is this the end of Boris Johnson? Mark's guests seemed to think so, while conceding that the Heffalump Houdini might yet pull off another amazing escape.

Graham Stringer (from the Opposition benches), Toby Young (who has known Johnson since university), Kate Hoey (who worked with him during his London mayoralty), Darren McCaffrey (the GB News political editor) and Laura Perrins (who has long had Johnson's number) all shared their take with Mark, as did GB News viewers.

Click below to view the full show:

Thanks again for dialing up The Mark Steyn Show every night. The show continues to build, and on Monday decisively beat Piers Morgan by two to one, and Sky News by a similar margin.

Wednesday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show airs live on GB News at 8pm BST/3pm North American Eastern - with a replay at 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific. GB News is also broadcasting on radio in the UK: You can listen to the Steyn Show from anywhere on the planet right here.

If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our shows from the last six months and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to have at it in the comments. If you're wondering what that Steyn Club's all about, well, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.