He Had a Dream...

Thursday's Mark Steyn Show closed out a day of political drama that saw Boris Johnson's lifelong dream of being the Churchill de nos jours come crashing to earth. For Mark, the absence of Boris in the years ahead is not as grave as the total absence of conservatism in the last decade of so-called Conservative government.

Steyn's fellow Canadian Conrad Black returned to the show to recall Johnson's rise to stardom and some of his earliest lies. Next up was distinguished historian David Starkey on the limitations of style, followed by Kathy Gyngell on the limitations of non-judgmentalism.

Leilani Dowding followed with some thoughts on the dreary political soap opera versus the stuff that really matters. And we rounded out the show with John O'Sullivan on Tory regicide then and now.

