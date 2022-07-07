Image

Mark Steyn

He Had a Dream...

The Mark Steyn Show

https://www.steynonline.com/12626/he-had-a-dream

Print

Programming note: On Friday Mark will be hosting another edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet. The show starts at 5pm North American Eastern/9pm GMT/10pm British Summer Time.

Thursday's Mark Steyn Show closed out a day of political drama that saw Boris Johnson's lifelong dream of being the Churchill de nos jours come crashing to earth. For Mark, the absence of Boris in the years ahead is not as grave as the total absence of conservatism in the last decade of so-called Conservative government.

Steyn's fellow Canadian Conrad Black returned to the show to recall Johnson's rise to stardom and some of his earliest lies. Next up was distinguished historian David Starkey on the limitations of style, followed by Kathy Gyngell on the limitations of non-judgmentalism.

Leilani Dowding followed with some thoughts on the dreary political soap opera versus the stuff that really matters. And we rounded out the show with John O'Sullivan on Tory regicide then and now.

All that plus your comments live as it happens. Click below to view the full hour:

If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our shows from the year to date and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here. Make the most of them while you can because, as Mark's mentioned, he's now under investigation from Ofcom. And, as he has also mentioned, you're not meant to disclose publicly that you're under investigation from Ofcom...

