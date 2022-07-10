Welcome to another Serenade Radio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week.

In this episode Mark is joined by Gary Osborne, Elton John's lyricist on such hits as "Blue Eyes" and "Part-Time Love" and the co-author of Jeff Wayne's War of the Worlds, to remember a very different kind of writer whom Gary knew from childhood. Norman Newell is not a famous songsmith but, for an English record producer and part-time lyric writer, he has his name on songs that have gone around the world and been recorded by hundreds of major stars. On this show we focus on two huge hits that Gary was present at the creation of - or, at any rate, in the vicinity thereof.

Click above to listen.

Thank you for your enthusiastic comments about this series. Of last month's "Over the Raimbow" show, Brian Warner, a First Hour Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club from Washington State, writes:

This is one of your very best, Mark, and that's saying something!

Thank you, Brian. Tom Lewis, a First Day Founding Member from Saratoga Springs, says:

Mark, I've been continually reading & listening to you since the early 2000's when you were the 'Happy Warrior' at National Review. You've always had, and still have, the most insights into human nature, politics and culture, but I'm now also appreciating that you have just as much depth of knowledge into music history. Please keep staying healthy, and staying free. A first day Club member. p.s. I hope some day you'll consider doing Porgy and Bess.

Thank you, Tom. If you like Porgy, keep a listen for our Serenade edition of Song of the Week on a Sunday a week or three hence.

~Steyn's Song of the Week airs thrice weekly on Serenade Radio in the UK, one or other of which broadcasts is certain to be convenient for whichever part of the world you're in:

5.30pm Sunday London (12.30pm New York) 5.30am Monday London (4.30pm Sydney) 9pm Thursday London (1pm Vancouver)

Whichever you prefer, we hope you'll tune in. You can listen from anywhere on the planet right here.