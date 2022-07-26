Energy and the Executive

Thank you all for dialing up The Mark Steyn Show every night. The show continues to build, and on Monday decisively beat Piers Morgan on whom Mr Murdoch has lavished so much money to so little effect.

Tuesday's Mark Steyn Show began with breaking news of the sudden curtailment of the Tory leadership debate because the moderator fainted. After the headlines, Mark turned his attention to Oldham, where citizens who object to the gang-rape of little girls and the connivance of the authorities are now being arrested. Seriously.

Eva Vlaardingerbroek was up next with the globalists' plans for your diet, and Lois Perry followed to discuss further consequences of climate fetishisation. Natalie Winters brought us up to speed on Dr Tedros and the monkeypox, and Dr Clare Craig rounded out the hour with a look at some subtle shifts from western governments on the Covid narrative.

All that plus your comments and questions along the way. Click below to view the full show:

Wednesday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show airs live on GB News at 8pm BST/3pm North American Eastern - with a replay at 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific. GB News is also broadcasting on radio in the UK: You can listen to the Steyn Show from anywhere on the planet right here.

If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our shows from the last six months and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to have at it in the comments. If you're wondering what that Steyn Club's all about, well, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.