Schwab the Deck

Greetings and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links.

A lot of you were wondering where my gracious host was over the past week, and it was a very big secret but now that he's back I guess it's OK to spill the beans. I know I speak for all of us when I say that I'm glad that the great Prophet Mark Steyn, PBUH (Pocket squares Be Upon Him ameeeeeen ameeeeen) landed earlier this week at thirteen o'clock from a very intensive WEF Re-Education Gulag in Davos. Seems as though he was just telling too much truth lately, so a bunch of Schwab Goons gave him a few syringes full of Magic Pfizer Booster Juice laced with the MonkeyPox vaccine, stuffed him on a raft and floated him across the English channel in a migrant dinghy and from there into mainland Europe.

Mark reports that the mountain air was actually quite delightful and restorative and did wonders for his complexion. His major complaints were having to listen to Klaus Schwab's cover album of Abba's Greatest Hits for the entire drive and, also, that although he explicitly requested steak or chicken for dinner, the only menu items were cricket-based. He was also on cow-fart duty every night, fastidiously collecting them all for an alternative energy pilot project meant to fuel John Kerry and Al Gore's private jets. Bummer!

But for real and not for joking, Mark has really been on fire lately! Night after night, he hits the airwaves to illuminate current events and talk about all the subjects we are just not supposed to talk about. Also, I note that he is usually surrounded by a bevy of beautiful and smart babes. This matter brings up two very important issues:

One: UMM HELLOOOOOOO WHAT AM I CHOPPED LIVER?!??!

*sobs into pillow*

*composes self*

*takes deep breaths*

Two: You need to consider yourself warned, Mark Steyn, that I am lodging an official complaint with Ofcom because your show is not balanced. I am offended! SO OFFENDED. OFFENDED R US! I mean you're all hot to trot, bespoke and non-wokey, but we need more! (Look how butch Mr. Steyn gets at the viewer mail segment at the end of this Mark Steyn Show!!) We need more male eye candy for us womenfolk and gay men. So there.

There are a few other alphas working the Non-Woke Room now, and one of them is certainly Governor Ron DeSantis. This is fan-freakingtastic messaging, great turning of phrase. I love this entire segment. Plus, you can tell that Governor DeSantis reads a lot and has his pulse on whatever the kook left is up to. He's done his homework. He knows exactly what their pet projects are and aims straight for them. It's divine. Mark said earlier this week on one of his shows that "...the utopian madmen are small in number but are cowing the quiet life people and that's the reason they're winning." With a few more Steyns and DeSantises they will start losing and that will look good on them. Additionally, DeSantis has a wonderful media spokeswoman who takes no prisoners. Republicans and conservatives should be paying attention (but they won't) because this is how it's done. Everyone STOP BEING SCARED. Do stuff. It works.

The war in Ukraine has certainly made some strange bedfellows and this has gotta be one of the strangest. A Muslim mujahideen and former IDF soldier bunker down together in defence of Ukraine, and the conversation is sprinkled with some Humdullallahs, Allahu Akbars and "B'ezrat Hashem" (with G-d's help, in Hebrew). I must say I truly admire the explanation that they have come together "to kill these condoms" (Russians). Anyway, if mujahideen dudes and IDF veterans can be armed to the teeth in the same bunker on the same side, maybe there's hope for humanity. I dunno. Weird stuff.

Lastly, here's another item that pretty much nobody is talking about but something that I have been concerned about for a long time – the overmedication of the population for things that used to be just considered part of the human experience (not talking about psychotic episodes or schizophrenia, etc.).

Take care and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

OH. I see.

Yes. I believe this is true.

Go, Moms go!

Helpful information: how to transition a rooster to a hen.

This is dynamite: "Ilhan's Country." Read the whole thing.

This assumes he will retire. I suspect he will only go out feet first.

What a garbage human.

NOTHING TO SEE HERE

Don't send your kids here. Don't give them money. The End.

Good Lord America, get your sh-t together.

~

Israel and Jews:

No Jews, no news.

Imagine poisoning your children like this. What a waste. What a bloody waste. They have nothing to live for but Jew-hatred. Pathetic psychos.

"I got to speak to an 88 year old Jewish man from Aleppo yesterday and it was so amazing."

~

Jewish Wisdom:

Agree: "we should not be intimidated when we see that those of greater stature are not righting some wrong that must be addressed".

~

Europe:

OH OK!

~

Miscellaneous WEF/Klaus Schwab is an Evil SOB Along With His Minions:

This is an instructive Twitter thread. I knew a lot of the terms because I am reading "Davos Man" right now by Peter S. Goodman (New York Times) so that you don't have to. The term "stakeholder capitalism" is really just WEF code for "make billionaires even richer at the expense of the rest of the world". Sick, sick stuff.

~

Middle East:

"How I survived a Syrian gulag."

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

What an interesting cause to unite Jewish and Muslim women – the "actually, I don't want to swim with bepenised humans" story.

"The same elite that has taken almost all the money is now after everything else as well, including the land beneath our feet..."

Good grief.

Good.

Nothing to see here.

~

Predatory, Kook, Child Grooming Left:

Well isn't that a crazy coincidence?

They are after your children.

"This time it's for real!"

"Over the last 2 years leftists have redefined their concept of bodily autonomy..."

They are after your children, continued...

~

Today in Satan:

Facing the Beast

~

Human and Avian Grace:

Just be that somebody. Be the somebody that says hello. Be somebody's somebody.

I don't watch a lot of TV, but sometimes I catch clips on Instagram or Facebook and some of them really hit me in the feelz.

"This one is done," she said, tapping the first entry. "Now this one."

When social media is good, it's good.

Funky!

Wow.

"It isn't mine, just mine. No. It's everybody's.

