It's Not a Fair Cop

Monday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show started with further evidence of Mark's general proposition that Britain is the land where everything is policed except crime. Actor and Reclaim Party founder Laurence Fox joined Steyn to recount his experience of the Hampshire constabulary's latest foray into Tweet-policing.

Next up was Eva Vlaardingerbroek to talk about shifts in the Covid narrative, followed by legendary Sun editor Kelvin MacKenzie on open borders, and whether political leaders are just going through the motions on doing anything about them. We rounded out the hour with a return appearance by Eva on the big-picture issues.

All that plus your comments and questions along the way. Click below to watch:

Tomorrow Mark will be back for Tuesday's Steyn Show, live at 8pm BST - that's 3pm North American Eastern. US and Canadian viewers may find the replay more convenient - that screens at 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific.

We aired a special weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show by way of tribute to a great actor, Paul Sorvino. You can find that here.

Among the benefits of membership in The Mark Steyn Club are Comment Club privileges, so please have at it below.