Mao-ing America

It was certainly another strange week, with Formaldehyde Joe allegedly going totally butch and droning some terror somebody in the something somewhere with Corn Pop – and Nancy Pelosi defying Chairman Xi's threats to blow her up over the ocean if she travelled to Taiwan. When I heard about the terrorist allegedly being sent to meet his 72 Raisins, I thought to myself "okay, good". But then I thought, why on earth are all the WEF lefty kook globalist metrosexuals and one of the Jew-hating, Hamas-affectionate shrews of Congress cheering this on? This doesn't make any sense. It still doesn't.

And why is Pelosi being puffed up even puffier than her botox filled pillow face, with this chapter being framed as some kind of heroic signal of resolve toward China? Daniel Greenfield gets to the bottom of the Pelosi thing, but I'm still looking for some answers on the timing of this al-Zawahiri thing. Feel free to let me know your theories in the comments. One thing is for sure: everything is weird.

Some readers occasionally express displeasure that I feature links to Twitter. Yes, I know it's a cesspool but it's kind of a necessary cesspool for anyone in the media sphere. It moves fast and it can be damned ugly but I always find some gems there, like this especially gratifying characterization of "woke" as "American Maoism". That will be either filed in my "OMG I Wish I Had Thought of That First" file (vast) or in my "will be liberating that" file (also not an unimpressive size) .

The American Maoists are extremely dangerous. They are violent, dedicated and actually completely honest about what they are doing. When these people tell you flat out what they are, you need to listen to them. Believe them. I believe them more than your everyday run of the mill, mealy mouthed politician.

Their British counterparts are no better, and the Great Prophet Steyn has been doing truly heroic work in exposing the utter evil of the British constabulary and civil service in first ignoring the mass rape jihad against young British schoolgirls, and then victimizing these innocent child victims over and over with indifference and spite, silencing them and intimidating those brave enough to continue to seek justice. And if all that weren't bad enough, these repulsive and pathetic excuses of men and women in uniform and in council continue to coddle and protect the evil perpetrators of these repulsive crimes. Don't miss a single one of Mark's interviews with victims, their parents and the odd, brave civil servants attempting to shine light on this reprehensible and ongoing evil chapter in British life.

In addition to his indefatiguable stance against the profoundly wicked British police and on behalf of rape victims, and vaccine injury victims, Mark finds the time to do live Clubland Q&As with members of The Mark Steyn Club asking him questions. The audio playbacks are always worth a listen, but last week's was particularly outstanding and I'd urge you to listen to the whole thing. He was all fired up on a whole bunch of things, so do check it out.

As for me and my house, many busy days and nights, more drops of normalcy, more human contact mixed with moments of true, bottomed out weariness, but I remain still determined, like other thoughtful humans, not to eat the crickets.

North America:

Interesting thoughts about why governments are doubling down on the clearly untrue "safe and effective" line.

I'm in the wrong line of work. What an excellent Return on Investment.

"Admit it, the Monkey Pox is kind of funny."

Don't wipe your tushy or wee-wee on food. Thank you for coming to my Ted Talk.

An SOS from Canadian farmers.

As observed by Dr. Williams: "Woke is American Maoism."

I am in the wrong line of work.

The joys of socialized medicine.

Oh look, PM Castro just did it out of spite. Imagine my surprise.

Nothing to see here.

And another one bites the dust. What would we do without experts and researchers?

"Today I saw in my hospital lobby a woman struggling to put a (useless) cloth mask on a blind (resisting) 3-year old to comply with @HopkinsMedicine mask policy."

Iranian thugs in America.

You go, girl.

Well, the main thing is that hand sanitizer was provided. All good. And by the way, this is not "hypocrisy". This is the left shamelessly showing you who's the boss. Rubbing it right in your face. No apologies. No shame. Never. Conservatives could learn a few things from these jerkoffs. Sorry not sorry.

~

Israel and Jews:

Judaism is a pro-life religion ("Choose Life"). Leftist Jews are pro-abortion. You're welcome!

This is a shanda. Israel! Stop breaking my heart!

~

Jewish Wisdom:

"Just as G‑d gave Moses the means to fulfill his mission, G‑d gives us the means and resources to fulfill our Divine mission, regardless of how difficult or overwhelming our responsibilities may appear to be."

~

Middle East:

Lebanon waits for crucial wheat imports and international aid.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Good.

Dr. Claire Craig pushes back (as per Mark Steyn's oft-stated characterization of the world) the blizzard of lies.

"I'm doing it because you are a Jew."

"They even want the ground beneath us." Great stuff from Mark Steyn's GB News colleague Neil Oliver.

~

Woke Pedophile Lunatics and Trans:

The end result of this mania is the erasure of women.

Where we are at, as a society, in one headline: "Transgender Cheerleader Reportedly Chokes Female Cheer Camp Attendee."

"Sexualisation of children is not inclusive or progressive. It is the worst of evils."

~

Human Grace:

Heroes (and courage) come in all shapes and sizes.

Music brings worlds together. This is lovely. Had never heard of any of these fine musicians before.

Hero!

"The New Kibbutz", this is so nice.

Rest in Peace.

G-d bless and keep the healers. This is quite incredible.

"Your letters were a connection to the world for him." RIP.

