It Takes a Village

We have beaten the sadly misnamed Piers Morgan Uncensored all summer, and yesterday's edition continued that trend.

Tuesday's Mark Steyn Show brought news of another win, too. For three months, we have reported on UK Home Office plans to obliterate a small Yorkshire village by swamping it with 1,500 young male "asylum-seekers". The government has finally abandoned its scheme, and lead campaigner Olga Matthias joined Mark to savour victory.

Also on the show: the state of America as revealed by the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago. Steyn assessed the terrible situation of a decaying superpower, and Michele Bachman gave her assessment of the Feds' action. Patrick O'Flynn considered Britain's open borders, and Tony Hinton discussed the implosion of health care and an explosion of excess deaths.

