Chinese Water Torture

Programming note: Friday's Clubland Q&A live around the planet will be at a slightly earlier hour this week: 3pm North American Eastern - that's 7pm GMT/8pm British Summer Time.

Thank you again for dialing up The Mark Steyn Show every night. Wednesday's show decisively beat Piers Morgan Uncensored, for which Mr Murdoch continues to pay the highest cost per viewer in the history of television. GB News is also doing great on radio: we're one of the few UK stations to be increasing audience at the moment - and the Steyn Show has the second highest share, which is very gratifying.

Thursday's Mark Steyn Show began with the supposed "drought", at least according to a water company part-owned by the ChiComs, just like everything else. Leilani Dowding joined Mark from Spain to discuss.

Why do supposedly "conservative" governments even bother with "Net Zero"? Steyn chewed that over with Lois Perry and Sam Ashworth-Hayes. And we closed out the hour with Toby Young on the new religions that have filled "the God-shaped hole" in modern western societies.

All that plus your comments live as it happens. Click below to view the full show:

If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our shows from the year to date and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here. Make the most of them while you can because, as Mark mentions every other night, he's now under investigation from Ofcom. And, as he has also mentioned, you're not meant to mention that you're under investigation from Ofcom.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, we thank you for sticking with us in this our second half-decade. Feel free to weigh in below, as we love to read your comments. If you're wondering what the Steyn Club's all about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.