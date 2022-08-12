Waiting Patiently

Programming note: On Sunday, Mark will host the radio version of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 5.30pm British Summer Time/12.30pm Eastern. You can listen from almost anywhere on earth by clicking in the top right-hand corner here.

If you missed today's edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. We went to air shortly after the stabbing of Sir Salman Rushdie in western New York, on which Mark had a few observations. Listeners were also understandably rattled by this week's events in America, and Conservative Inc's weak response. And Steyn found time to remember an actress and a singer.

Update from Andrew Wylie:

Rushdie's agent...said Friday evening that Rushdie was on a ventilator and could not speak. 'The news is not good,' Wylie said in an email. 'Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged.'

