Waiting Patiently

Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

Programming note: On Sunday, Mark will host the radio version of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 5.30pm British Summer Time/12.30pm Eastern. You can listen from almost anywhere on earth by clicking in the top right-hand corner here.

If you missed today's edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. We went to air shortly after the stabbing of Sir Salman Rushdie in western New York, on which Mark had a few observations. Listeners were also understandably rattled by this week's events in America, and Conservative Inc's weak response. And Steyn found time to remember an actress and a singer.

Update from Andrew Wylie:

Rushdie's agent...said Friday evening that Rushdie was on a ventilator and could not speak. 'The news is not good,' Wylie said in an email. 'Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged.'

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away. But we're always pleased to welcome newbies. Patricia bided her time, but has decided to take the plunge:

Finally, after all of these years, watching you on Fox, GB News every day @3, reading your wonderful columns, and enjoying your Club on Fridays, I have become a full fledged member! Thank you for the review you wrote this week about the travesty in my home state of Florida!

Thank you, Patricia. Glad to have you along - and be sure to submit a question next week..

