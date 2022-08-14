Image

Mark Steyn

Death on the Loch

The Hundred Years Ago Show

https://www.steynonline.com/12716/death-on-the-loch

Programming note: Today's audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week airs on Serenade Radio at 5.30pm British Summer Time, which is 12.30pm North American Eastern or 9.30am for a West Coast Sunday brunch listen. Wherever you are on the planet, simply click the button at top right here.

Details of all Mark's regularly scheduled TV and radio shows each week can be found on this page in the right-hand sidebar.

Welcome to this week's Hundred Years Ago Show. August 1922 continues with dramatic developments in the Irish civil war, and revolvers in the Italian parliament. In New York a mobster makes the running board, and a record-breaking ball player ends his career in shame. Botulism comes to Scotland, and audiences learn, very vividly, that Pearl White no longer does her own stunts.

Plus all the other headlines from Manhattan to Mitchelstown - and the sounds of the era from Nora Bayes to Van & Schenk. Click above to listen.

The Hundred Years Ago Show began in the first few weeks of lockdown as an occasional feature on The Mark Steyn Show. It proved so popular that it's now a stand-alone show every Sunday - with plenty of lessons for our own time. Elisa Angel, a First Month Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club, says of last week's edition:

Another fascinating show. I always learn something listening to The Hundred Years Ago Show.

Thank you, Elisa. As with our audio adventures, video poetry and musical specials, we've created a special Hundred Years Ago home page in handy Netflix-style tile format to enable you to set your time machine for the precise week or month you're in the mood for. We also have a tile-format page for The Mark Steyn Show, lest you should miss it on your telly every Monday to Thursday in primetime.

The Hundred Years Ago Show is a special production of The Mark Steyn Club. As we always say, Club membership isn't for everyone, but, if you're interested, you can find more information here.

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

