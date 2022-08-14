Death on the Loch

Programming note: Today's audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week airs on Serenade Radio at 5.30pm British Summer Time, which is 12.30pm North American Eastern or 9.30am for a West Coast Sunday brunch listen. Wherever you are on the planet, simply click the button at top right here.

Welcome to this week's Hundred Years Ago Show. August 1922 continues with dramatic developments in the Irish civil war, and revolvers in the Italian parliament. In New York a mobster makes the running board, and a record-breaking ball player ends his career in shame. Botulism comes to Scotland, and audiences learn, very vividly, that Pearl White no longer does her own stunts.

Plus all the other headlines from Manhattan to Mitchelstown - and the sounds of the era from Nora Bayes to Van & Schenk. Click above to listen.

The Hundred Years Ago Show began in the first few weeks of lockdown as an occasional feature on The Mark Steyn Show. It proved so popular that it's now a stand-alone show every Sunday - with plenty of lessons for our own time.

Another fascinating show. I always learn something listening to The Hundred Years Ago Show.

