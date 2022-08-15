Image

Mark Steyn

The Long Surrender

The Mark Steyn Show

Monday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show started and ended with the attack on Salman Rushdie. Yasmine Mohammed joined Mark to look at the terrible, remorseless retreat of free speech.

Next up was Dr Ros Jones to look at a certain amount of artful re-positioning on the Covid vaccines and their benefits. Eva Vlaardingerbroek checked in to discuss social media's disinclination to accept wider bounds of debate, and we rounded out the hour with Kelvin MacKenzie on the staggering immigration numbers that will surely break England.

All that plus your comments and questions along the way. Click below to watch:

Tomorrow Mark will be back for Tuesday's Steyn Show, live at 8pm BST - that's 3pm North American Eastern. US and Canadian viewers may find the replay more convenient - that screens at 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific.

Among the benefits of membership in The Mark Steyn Club are Comment Club privileges, so please have at it below.

