Mark Steyn

The War on Us

The Mark Steyn Show

https://www.steynonline.com/12744/the-war-on-us

Monday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show started with Dr David Starkey's dazzling tour of the challenges facing next month's prime minister. Next up were Leilani Dowding and vaccine widow Charlotte Wright with a small piece of good news from the Steyn Show's campaign for jab justice. But we rounded out the hour with Eva Vlaardingerbroek on the ever wider attacks our governments are making on normal life.

All that plus your comments and questions along the way. Click below to watch:

Tomorrow Mark will be back for Tuesday's Steyn Show, live at 8pm BST - that's 3pm North American Eastern. US and Canadian viewers may find the replay more convenient: that screens at 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific.

Among the benefits of membership in The Mark Steyn Club are Comment Club privileges, so please have at it below.

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

