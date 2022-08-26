Image

Mark Steyn

Woke Welfare

Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

Thank you very much to everyone who joined in and listened to our Clubland Q&A live around the planet with SteynOnline's in-house Jewish mother Laura Rosen Cohen. And if you couldn't join us live, you can click the replay above. Laura covered the Biden administration's new student Woke Welfare program, booster madness, the audacity of the brazen liars and tyrants of the political left and made some observations about the censorious, soft-spoken overlords of Big Tech.

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away. Thanks, as always to Steyn Clubbers for their excellent questions.

