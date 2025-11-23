The Non-Visible Minority

Welcome to Part Twelve in our ongoing audio adaptation of a favourite book among Steyn readers: America Alone: The End of the World as We Know It, in the run-up to its twentieth anniversary.

Still, as we always say, the 'vast majority' of Muslims oppose 'extremism'. These are the so-called 'moderate Muslims'. One is tempted to update the old joke: A ten-dollar bill is in the center of the crossroads. To the north, there's Santa Claus. To the west, the Tooth Fairy. To the east, a radical Muslim. To the south, a moderate Muslim. Who reaches the ten-dollar bill first? Answer: The radical Muslim. All the others are mythical creatures... The 'moderate Muslim' is a unique contributor to cultural diversity: unlike all the visible minorities, he's a non-visible one – or, at any rate, non-audible. But that doesn't mean we can't speak up on his behalf. So, for example, EU officials have produced new 'guidelines' for discussing the, ah, current unpleasantness. The phrase 'Islamic terrorism' is out. Instead, the EU bureaucrats have replaced it with the expression 'terrorists who abusively invoke Islam'. Who's some white-bread Belgian to say whether Johnny bin Jihad is 'abusively' invoking Islam? There seem to be plenty of Muslim scholars and imams who would disagree. We know, because western politicians and religious leaders tell us so incessantly, that the 'vast majority' of Muslims do not support terrorism? Yet how vast is the minority that does? One per cent? Ten per cent?

The west's traitorous ruling class has never wanted a serious answer to that question. But the general trendline can be deduced from a new survey merely of western Muslims born since I wrote those words. You can read it in the original French in Le Figaro:

En France, la tentation islamiste gagne du terrain dans la jeune génération musulmane

In France, the Islamist temptation gains ground with the generation of young Muslims

Some 57% of Muslims aged 15 to 24 believe Islamic law should outrank French legislation in areas such as ritual slaughter of animals, marriage and inheritance. It is thought to be a steep rise from three decades ago, when just 36% of French Muslims aged 18 to 24 felt that sharia should take precedence... The report also revealed a dramatic increase in Mosque attendance, which rose from 7% in 1989 to 40% today. Meanwhile, strict fasting during Ramadan jumped from 51 to 83% and the proportion of young women wearing the veil has nearly tripled. Social habits have also changed: alcohol consumption among Muslims under 25 has fallen from nearly 30% in 2011 to just 12% today. Only 12% of young Muslims now want Islam to adapt to modernity, down from 41% in 1998.

It's almost like, as I told the Heritage crowd, there is no "stability" - and that twenty sod-bollocking years of doing bugger all about anything that matters have sealed your fate. Funny how that happens.

