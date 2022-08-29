The Bill Comes Due

Monday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show started with Kelvin MacKenzie on the scale of the crisis facing next month's British prime minister. Next up was Eva Vlaardingerbroek on the 86 per cent of the Dutch public that have had it with mass immigration: Is that, however, a subject still within the influence of democratic opinion?

Historian David Starkey followed with some thoughts on mass migration over the centuries, and we rounded out the hour with John Wilding on the increasing violence of Broken Britain.

All that plus your comments and questions along the way.

