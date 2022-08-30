Into the Sunset

Thank you all for dialing up The Mark Steyn Show every night: We began the week with a Bank Holiday victory over Piers Morgan Uncensored and TalkTV.

Tuesday's Mark Steyn Show started with Mark's thoughts on an accelerating crisis in which the German Agriculture Minister has come close to conceding starvation as government policy. Lois Perry joined Steyn to discuss - but, with predictions of fifteen quid a pint for beer, it's good to know, thanks to Natalie Winters, that there's something nutritious and affordable down at your local wind farm.

There was disturbing news today on the vaccine front, in which British ministers and senior scientists were revealed to be giving advice to pregnant women that's entirely the opposite of what their own experts were saying. Jamie Jenkins broke down the numbers. We rounded out the show with Mike Batt and an appropriately crepuscular song.

All that plus your comments and questions along the way. Click below to view the full hour:

Wednesday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show airs live on GB News at 8pm BST/3pm North American Eastern - with a replay at 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific. GB News is also broadcasting on radio in the UK: You can listen to the Steyn Show from anywhere on the planet right here.

If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our shows from the last year and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to have at it in the comments. If you're wondering what that Steyn Club's all about, well, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.