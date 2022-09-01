Vindicated Conspiracy Theorists

Hello again and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links – and what a grand, fat, set of links it is. I'd also like to say thank you to everyone who tuned in last Friday to once again be treated (or tortured as per your personal opinion) to my substitute level guest hosting for the regular substitute guest host for the Great Prophet Steyn.

As I mentioned, Mark had a last minute invitation to perform a spoken word soliloquy and expressive dance routine (I believe it was a combination of the Cha Cha and the Doogie) at Buckingham Palace and urgently needed a bespoke tutu with matching pocket square. As a result of his desperately urgent tutu fitting, you were stuck with me. I know how traumatic it must have been to listen to me for an hour, so I hope you've all recovered nicely or at least booked your therapists' time appropriately!

One thing that has become very obvious over the past couple of years is how "conspiracy theories" become accepted knowledge. A lot of "conspiracy theorists" have been vindicated about vaccines, vaccine mandates, vaccine passports, vaccine side effects, digital ID and a host of other troubling issues. It's very important that we keep our eye on what the "conspiracy theorists" are predicting nowadays (famine, Eat Ze Bugs, freezing to death, no travel, no personal vehicles, etc.). It's even more important to listen to what the disgusting, savage, WEF kooks are planning for us. This beauty of an essay came to my attention and I note how the header is this:

"Help us prevent the spread of disinformation This article has been intentionally misrepresented on sites that spread false information. Please read the piece for yourself before sharing or commenting."

Disinformation?

Really? Intentionally misrepresented?

OH OK.

Here's what the WEF is prescribing for us, you decide for yourself if it's "disinformation". I basically trust the WEF in the same way that I trust the Ayatollahs in Iran and Hezbollah and Hamas, etc. in that they are clear and honest about their intentions. When the Iranians say "hey Jews/Israel, we are going to destroy you with nuclear weapons," I take them seriously. When Hamas says "hey Jews, we're gonna murder you and drink your blood," I take them seriously. Take the WEF seriously. To wit:

"Are we moving towards a 'brave new world'? As scary as chip implants may sound, they form part of a natural evolution that wearables once underwent. Hearing aids or glasses no longer carry a stigma. They are accessories and are even considered a fashion item. Likewise, implants will evolve into a commodity. If that sounds unlikely, then consider the alternatives we currently use. Drugs often show unwanted effects because they affect multiple biological processes at the same time. Someone on long-term medication may want to try an implant that sends very precise electrical or optical pulses instead."

What could possibly go wrong?

Here are some other super creepy things that are keeping me up at night. I read them so now you have to. You're welcome!

First, an examination of the fact that it is open season on Jews in New York City. Then, a discussion of the sadism of the left with respect to the mutilation of children. This is a devastating essay and Melissa Mackenzie takes no prisoners. Good on her. Lastly, "The Lost Boys of Covid School Closures" by Bethany Mandel, who was the first person online to earn the moniker of "Granny Killer" online for questioning the Covid public health diktats.

As for me and my house, things are really busy as usual.

It's "sandwich generation" time and my life is a bit of a hamster wheel right now. Actually not a bit. Big time. Lots going on.

Here's hoping that this back to school season will be joyful and normal for all the kids out there. Parents, it's OK to finally exhale and even cry about what was stolen from our children and from all of us. It's grief. It's natural. But don't let your guard down. There are a great many people in positions of tremendous power still cooking up all kinds of wicked, anti-human plans for us so this is no time to go wobbly. Stay vigilant and, frankly, stay angry.

Have a great weekend and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

This is a purge.

Sam Harris: religious fundamentalist.

They laughed at Trump when he talked about this.

How about dealing with the economy? Would that not be a more sensible thing to spend time on? Could you try that?

Trudeau the lying coward.

"The increasingly blurry line between anti-racism and racism."

Nothing to see here.

"Can't they both lose?" I really hope they destroy each other.

Arkancide?

MTG swatted – her reaction. The local police know her address, can't they red flag these SWAT calls? Apparently it has happened three times already. This really is attempted murder.

This is basically the textbook definition of chutzpah. These people are utterly shameless.

Maybe they don't want you to travel? As per Neil Oliver's explanation, this is happening because it's meant to happen. The people in charge want it to happen.

It never ends well.

Pyjama party is over, guys!

"Our objective is not financial," she wrote, "it is solely to end the harm to children caused by Defendants' policies." (This is a perfect example of what Mark often talks about, the people who cannot be shamed or convinced to do the right thing, but rather must be forced to stop doing the wrong thing. Go mamma bears, go!)

~

Israel and Jews:

The bittersweetness of finally learning who you are.

Good news: Jewish voters moved significantly to the right in Israel in recent years.

The Palestinians that nobody cares about: those that are under assault by Palestinians. No Jews, no news.

~

Middle East:

JOOOOOOZ!

Premature rockulation is a terrible thing. But seriously, get a load of these complete and total losers. If they didn't have Jew-hate they would have no lives. Absolutely pathetic.

Amazing. Really never thought I would see this kind of thing in my lifetime.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

"How Britain began to legalize crime."

Why are the British people funding Palestinian barbarism?

Mandela's grandson has some thoughts on Meghan Markle.

~

Europe:

Sweden is a hellhole.

Europe is no longer Christian.

Freezing your people to show Putin who's boss.

Germany also set to freeze because RUSSIA BAD.

Another bloodthirsty murder of a Jew in France. French police are baffled. We may never know the motive.

Celebrate cultural diversity in the Netherlands.

~

Down Under:

Watch it before it goes POOF.

~

The Evil Woke Left and Trans:

Absolutely.

So giving chemically castrating drugs to sex offenders is bad, but giving them to children is good? Just want to make sure I understand the rules.

"The best gift I could ever get."

~

Human and Culinary Grace:

This is what's known in Judaism as a "Kiddush Hashem", a sanctification of G-d's name. Lovely. More here.

The power of forgiveness.

Comfort food.

G-d bless the healers.

