The Day After Labor

Happy Labor Day/Happy Labour Day to our American and Canadian listeners respectively. Welcome to a special edition of The Mark Steyn Show, in which Mark has retooled some of our regular features especially for the season. There's a brand new installment of The Hundred Years Ago Show with a snapshot of the Labor Day holiday of 1922, plus some thoughts on work and purpose from Elizabeth Barrett Browning, Merle Travis, the father of America's Labor Day P J McGuire ...and of course Mark himself on the fast approaching world without work. Click above to listen. The Mark Steyn Show is a special production of The Mark Steyn Club. If you prefer to read your radio shows, Steyn Club members can find the transcripts here. For those members interested in using their personal podcast players to listen to our Mark Steyn Shows or our series of audio adventures Tales for our Time, we have an RSS feed here (and instructions here).

