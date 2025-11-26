Image

Mark Steyn

Ambush in America

Clubland Q&A Action Replay

If you missed today's edition of Steyn's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay.

At the start of the show, Mark brought breaking news that two National Guardsmen were shot in Washington, DC - not far from the White House. Since when, there have been conflicting reports as to their respective conditions. FBI Director Patel reports at the time of this writing that both are currently in critical condition. Please pray for them and their families.

This week's show included Mark's responses to questions from Mark Steyn Club members on a variety of topics including a proposal to remove the right to a trial by jury for most cases in the UK, the implications of AI, and the lastest machinations of the Deep State.

Plus, Mark fielded queries from British club members seeking refugee options in America...

To enjoy the full show, simply click the new audio player above.

