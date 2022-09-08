Stocking Up for the New Normal

Programming note: On Friday Mark returns to The Megyn Kelly Show live across America in video and audio at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific.

Hello everyone and welcome to a new edition of Laura's Links.

This week was pretty exhausting physically and emotionally for me as my special needs kiddo was unwell (he's OK now, thank G-d). He was a little "not himself" on Tuesday, and more sleepy than usual on Wednesday. Thursday he felt a little warm. On Friday, he started burning up and was listless and I was in full blown worry mode.

His doctor checked him out and said it was a virus but advised to keep on top of the fever. I went right from the doctor's office to the pharmacy next door to get some over-the-counter liquid fever stuff for kids. I'm relaying these details to you not in search of sympathy but because I had a "new normal" situation. I looked around for the kids Motrin, Advil or Tylenol and there were none to be found. Not a single bottle in the entire pharmacy.

I asked the pharmacist where it was, because I couldn't find it. She said they were completely out of stock. I phoned three other pharmacies only to hear the same thing. My husband and I each went physically to two other pharmacies each. He was able to obtain a small vial of Children's Tylenol that was measured out by the pharmacist because there is a "shortage" in the Greater Toronto Area. And then I remembered seeing a Facebook post of a parent begging other parents for any fever medication that they had on hand because they couldn't find any. I have never experienced anything like this in my entire life, and I remembered Mark Steyn warning us all that one of the glorious by products of outsourcing the manufacturing of everything to China is that one day we will all find ourselves with a massive headache, unable to get an aspirin and other more critical medications because it's all made in China and they will at some point, likely decide not to supply us with the medicines we want. When life becomes a Mark Steyn prophecy, that is not a good thing.

I prayed my heart out on Friday night when I lit candles for the Sabbath and begged G-d to heal my boy. Mercifully, he heard my prayers. The fever broke Friday night and Saturday my little man was back to his full strength self and I was so relieved that I was practically floating around the house with relief.

The "silver lining" in all of this was figuring out how much adult fever medication I could give my son safely through his feeding tube so now I know for the future. But as a public service announcement, I would urge you all to do a little inventory of whatever you keep in your first aid kits at home and update your stash of all your usual items because the "new normal" is here. And they are just not done with us yet.

In other news, I have to say I was pretty freaked out about Joe Biden's Blood Red Hitler From Hell MAGA People are the Devil speech. I feel like we got a peek at what "they" really feel about "us", they were just saying the quiet parts out loud, within a grotesquely satanic set that Leni Riefenstahl would have drooled over. But it was an instructive glimpse into the deeply evil heart of darkness that these people possess.

We are witnessing the reluctant end of the Covid era, which seamlessly bled into the Ukraine thing and has now seamlessly morphed into the new climate change tyranny ("emergency").

Strange things are still happening. Very strange evil things indeed. Ridiculous and ungodly sums of money are still being funnelled to Ukraine. Why? European governments are insisting that their own people must die of debt, insolvency or simply freezing to death this upcoming winter because of Putin or something. They say it's worth it for you to die because of Ukraine, to show Putin who's boss? Why? Why is Ukraine the angel of the Western world? This is preposterous. What the hell is going on? Why is America under Joe Biden cozying up to the evil Mullahs of Iran in order to be the American president who actually is the one that enables Iran to finally get a nuclear weapon? Injurious vaccines are still being pushed on us all. Big Tech is still shutting us all up. Why?

I can't stop thinking about all of this. And then I remembered Neil Oliver's maxim: these things are happening because the people in power want them to happen. The simplest explanation is the most correct one as he has pointed out. And the simple explanation is that the people leading Western countries indeed intend to starve and impoverish their people while taking selfies at Davos and energy policy advice from an autistic European teenage girl with Pippy Longstocking pigtails.

They want you to not have enough electricity to run your appliances, your air conditioning, or gasoline to drive your car. No matter what they say, their behaviour indicates that they are actually comfortable with the Euro on the decline, the Russian ruble on the rise, with Vladimir Putin effectively controlling the entirety of European energy needs (as Trump predicted) as he laughs about the futile, self-destructive moral posturing over Ukraine by the West. And they are comfortable with China ascending as well.

So ask yourselves this: if Western leaders did not want the unholy trifecta of the most belligerent, anti-Western, expansionist, destructive and anti-human, anti-Judeo-Christian powers of the world (China, Russia and Iran) to rule the world and have the weapons to obliterate us at their whim, what would they be doing differently?

Perhaps everything that is happening is not a matter of stupidity, inexperience or even malice.

Perhaps it's simply cooperation. Perhaps the evil blob, the dark force so many of us are feeling, but can't quite describe properly is just the spirit of cooperation between our leaders and theirs.

Stay vigilant and strong. I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

Our friend Andrew Lawton with a great show about the vaccine booster mandate being imposed on university students at Western University in London, Ontario.

"How could we have EVER predicted this?!?!"

America is doomed.

Nothing to see here.

Homeschooling might just be your answer. Indeed.

This is attempted murder. America! Stop breaking my heart.

Behold: leftists and their romance of thuggery.

The "experts" are still pushing coerced jabs.

Nothing to see here.

The original "granny killer" speaks.

This is big. And interesting.

On racism in America.

~

Jews and Israel:

Never forget. Never forgive.

~

Jewish Wisdom:

"...when we seek instruction and inspiration, we should turn to people who are not only intelligent and talented, but who consistently utilize their gifts for the world's greater good. And of course, we should emulate the example of the fruit tree ourselves"

~

Middle East:

Why Sir Salman Rushdie's attacker is ignored.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

One for the "duh" file.

This is fine.

Interesting.

Hey, how about FIGHTING FIRES. Is that too much to ask?

~

Europe:

Freezing your people to stick it to Putin or something.

This is how you say "f--k you" in Russian.

Why the Euro weakening is a big deal.

I know I'm just a simpleton, but I don't remember "clan wars" being a very big part of Swedish history. More here.

Celebrate migrants in Europe!

~

Russia:

Windowcide.

In which I start to trust Putin more than any "Western" leader.

~

Left Wing Kooks, Trans and Sexual Predators:

These people seem fine.

These perverts are after your children.

~

Human and Avian Grace:

Good people are kind to animals.

"I saw him at a crowded wedding..."

"Way to go, Joe."

She made her own.

